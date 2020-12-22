Estratti i numeri vincenti della lotteria della Cooperativa Il Cerchio

Ecco i 20 biglietti fortunati
Si è svolta venerdì 18 dicembre in diretta streaming l’estrazione della annuale lotteria della Cooperativa Il Cerchio.
Di seguito l’elenco dei numeri estratti e dei relativi premi.
1° PREMIO MONOPATTINO 2790
2° PREMIO TELEVISORE 2107
3° PREMIO TABLET 3262
4° PREMIO MACCHINA CAFFE’ 3704
5° PREMIO TROLLEY 1413
6° PREMIO ASPIRATORE ROBOT ROTANTE 2149
7° PREMIO FERRO DA STIRO A VAPORE 1418
8° PREMIO BUONO SPESA € 100 3015
9° PREMIO SCOPA A VAPORE SMARTMOP 3735
10° PREMIO CESTO ALIMENTARE 1114
11° PREMIO SMART BOX 3329
12° PREMIO TOSTAPANE 20
13° PREMIO TLEECAMERA VIRTUALE SMARTPHONE 3631
14° PREMIO FRULLATORE A IMMERSIONE 696
15° PREMIO BOLLITORE 1575
16° PREMIO 12 BOTTIGLIE DI VINO 1139
17° PREMIO CUFFIE STEREO 2118
18° PREMIO SET 6 TAZZINE 3523
19° PREMIO SET OLIERA + COLTELLI 1905
20° PREMIO SVEGLIA 2438
