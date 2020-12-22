Estratti i numeri vincenti della lotteria della Cooperativa Il Cerchio

  • Redazione
  • Dicembre 22, 2020
  • Attualità
    • Ecco i 20 biglietti fortunati 

    Si è svolta venerdì 18 dicembre in diretta streaming l’estrazione della annuale lotteria della Cooperativa Il Cerchio.
    Di seguito l’elenco dei numeri estratti e dei relativi premi.

    1° PREMIO MONOPATTINO 2790
    2° PREMIO TELEVISORE 2107
    3° PREMIO TABLET 3262
    4° PREMIO MACCHINA CAFFE’ 3704
    5° PREMIO TROLLEY 1413
    6° PREMIO ASPIRATORE ROBOT ROTANTE 2149
    7° PREMIO FERRO DA STIRO A VAPORE 1418
    8° PREMIO BUONO SPESA € 100 3015
    9° PREMIO SCOPA A VAPORE SMARTMOP 3735
    10° PREMIO CESTO ALIMENTARE 1114
    11° PREMIO SMART BOX 3329
    12° PREMIO TOSTAPANE 20
    13° PREMIO TLEECAMERA VIRTUALE SMARTPHONE 3631
    14° PREMIO FRULLATORE A IMMERSIONE 696
    15° PREMIO BOLLITORE 1575
    16° PREMIO 12 BOTTIGLIE DI VINO 1139
    17° PREMIO CUFFIE STEREO 2118
    18° PREMIO SET 6 TAZZINE 3523
    19° PREMIO SET OLIERA + COLTELLI 1905
    20° PREMIO SVEGLIA 2438

